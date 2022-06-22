Dhaka Bank disburses loan amongst flower growers at Jashore



Dhaka Bank Ltd disbursed Agriculture loan among flower growers at Godkhali, Jhikorgacha, Jashore. Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank and Md. Rafiqul Hasan, Additional District Commissioner, Jashore were present in the ceremony, says a press release.The loan was disbursed among the Covid affected farmers under the Stimulus package announced by Bangladesh Bank.Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO, Dhaka Bank Ltd, MahbubulHuq, UNO, Jhikorgacha, Jashore, Bishwajit Kumar ghosh, Director, Finance and Accounts, Jagorani Chakro Foundation, Jashore, Abdur Rahim, President, Bangladesh Flower Society, Jashore, Md. Katebur Rahman, SVP and In-charge, Agriculture Banking Unit, Head Office along with the other Officials of Dhaka Bank and the Managers of Jashore, Satkhira, Khulna andFaridpur Branches were also present in the programme.