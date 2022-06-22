Old is gold: Sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS

June 21: Shipping companies are transforming rust buckets into gold mines in a modern-day alchemy that could fuel already rampant inflation for years to come.

The disruption to world trade caused by pandemic lockdowns and a shortage of new cargo vessels has pushed freight rates for ageing container ships to record highs.

Cashing in on the boom, shipping firms are locking in long-term leases lasting three to four years, which means consumers could carry on paying the price for the surge in costs until hundreds of new ships on order come into service.

Take the Synergy Oakland, a mid-sized vessel flagged in Cyprus that can carry more than 4,200 20-foot steel containers.

Greek firm Euroseas bought it in 2019 for $10 million when it was already a decade old. As world trade spiralled into chaos last year, it raked in $21 million in just over 100 days at the highest daily freight rate in history for a ship of its size.

It squeezed in one more short-term charter earning around $10 million in the space of two months before going out on a four-year lease for $61 million in May, a six-fold return in itself on the purchase price three years ago.

"That was almost the perfect play in a rising market," Symeon Pariaros, chief administrative officer of the shipping firm told Reuters. "We've not seen something like that in the history of the container market."

The world's container ship fleet continued to grow in terms of capacity during the pandemic, rising 2.9% in 2020 after increases of 4% in 2019 and 5.6% in 2018, according to Clarksons Research, a shipping analytics firm.

But the surge in demand for consumer goods during lockdowns, congestion at ports that tied up ships for longer than expected, and a slowdown in new shipbuilding, partly due to uncertainty about whether vessels would comply with new environmental rules, all contributed to the shipping crunch and record freight costs.

Container capacity jumped 4.5% last year, mainly because ageing ships that might normally be headed for the graveyard kept on sailing, but it hasn't been enough to cool prices yet.

A Reuters review of more than 30 private transactions completed over the last six months showed that ship owners are leasing vessels on long-term charters at record rates to capitalise on the once-in-a-generation bull market.

In May, the cost of locking in container shipments soared a staggering 30.1%, a record monthly increase in long-term ocean freight rates, according to Xeneta's ocean freight index.

Record rates have already contributed to higher prices for everything from second-hand cars to dining tables to bicycles and the pain for consumers is set to continue, experts say.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates the container shipping boom in 2021 accounted for 1.5 percentage points of global price rises this year, or about a quarter of the US inflation rate.

"The impact of shipping costs on inflation is large and widespread, affecting countries around the world," said Yan Carriere-Swallow, senior economist at the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

While higher food and oil prices in the wake of Russia's occupation of Ukraine feed through to consumer prices within two months, it can take up to a year to feel the full effects of container shipping costs, Carriere-Swallow said.

What's more, COVID-19 outbreaks are still disrupting ports in China and while big shipping firms have ordered a record volume of new, supersize container vessels, most won't come online until next year or 2024.

"The current still-high freight rates will continue to put pressure on consumer prices well into 2023," said Jan Hoffmann, head of trade logistics at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

"I fear that freight rates will remain higher than pre-COVID for many more years."

The Navios Spring, which is currently sailing from California to China, was chartered for three years in January for $60,000 a day, a seven-fold increase over the $8,250 a day it cost two years ago, according to data from two ship brokers.

The ship flagged in the Marshall Islands and built in 2007 cost its original owners $42 million. It will earn $65.7 million over the length of its three-year deal, the brokers said.

Navios Maritime Partners, the ship's operator, did not respond to requests for comment. -Reuters








