Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project

Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project

CHATTOGRAM, June 21: Canadian multinational hand gloves manufacturer 'Midas Safety Bangladesh (MSB)' has inaugurated a 220 KW Solar plant, vermi compost (organic fertilizer) and rainwater harvesting project on Tuesday at Chattogram EPZ.
Chattogram Bond Commissioner AKM Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest on the occasion.
Midas Safety Bangladesh Country Head and CEO (Distribution) Abbas Mustafa Qasim, Joint Commissioner Kamna Sheesh, Deputy Commissioner Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, General Manager Moinul Hossain were present on the occasion  as special guests.
Chief Guest AKM Mahbubur Rahman said: "Environment friendly projects by Midas Safety Bangladesh have set a shining example for other organizations.  We will stand by the side of Midas Safety Bangladesh in achieving the Sustainability Mission of the Government by providing maximum support to such activities."
Country Head of MSB, Abbas Mustafa Qasim said: 'Midas Safety' will stand by the people of Bangladesh in improving the socio-economic, quality of life,quality of education and will continue such activities in the future.  The demand of electricity and water in factory will be meet through solar plant and rainwater harvesting project.
General Manager of MSB, Moinul Hossain said 'Apart from various social activities Midas Safety Bangladesh have been provided surgical gloves and other protective equipment to the Prime Minister's Office, BEPZA School and College, CEPZ Hospital, Chittagong Medical College Hospital and Chittagong Field Hospital. Midas Safety will continue its social and environmental activities in future.
EPZ Customs Branch Revenue Officer Neel Ratan Biswas, Assistant Revenue Officers Bazlur Rahman, Hafizur Rahman, Divisional Head of Midas Safety Maksudul Hasan, Raja Rizwan Ahmed, Abu Naser Md. Helal, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Arif Khan, Golam Rahman Ranbi, Ashraful Karim, Kaushik Saha, Rubel Barua, Rezaul Karim, Pranab Sen and other senior officials of the company were present on the function. MSB has been conducting its activities in Chattogram EPZ since 2010 as a 100% export oriented organization.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Jamuna Bank inks deals with Bengal Commercial Bank
Dhaka Bank disburses loan amongst flower growers at Jashore
Old is gold: Sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS
Egyptian trade delegation makes rare Israel visit
Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project
BGMEA to showcase BD capabilities in Germany
EasyJet exercises option to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft