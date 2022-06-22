

Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project

Chattogram Bond Commissioner AKM Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Midas Safety Bangladesh Country Head and CEO (Distribution) Abbas Mustafa Qasim, Joint Commissioner Kamna Sheesh, Deputy Commissioner Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, General Manager Moinul Hossain were present on the occasion as special guests.

Chief Guest AKM Mahbubur Rahman said: "Environment friendly projects by Midas Safety Bangladesh have set a shining example for other organizations. We will stand by the side of Midas Safety Bangladesh in achieving the Sustainability Mission of the Government by providing maximum support to such activities."

Country Head of MSB, Abbas Mustafa Qasim said: 'Midas Safety' will stand by the people of Bangladesh in improving the socio-economic, quality of life,quality of education and will continue such activities in the future. The demand of electricity and water in factory will be meet through solar plant and rainwater harvesting project.

General Manager of MSB, Moinul Hossain said 'Apart from various social activities Midas Safety Bangladesh have been provided surgical gloves and other protective equipment to the Prime Minister's Office, BEPZA School and College, CEPZ Hospital, Chittagong Medical College Hospital and Chittagong Field Hospital. Midas Safety will continue its social and environmental activities in future.

EPZ Customs Branch Revenue Officer Neel Ratan Biswas, Assistant Revenue Officers Bazlur Rahman, Hafizur Rahman, Divisional Head of Midas Safety Maksudul Hasan, Raja Rizwan Ahmed, Abu Naser Md. Helal, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Arif Khan, Golam Rahman Ranbi, Ashraful Karim, Kaushik Saha, Rubel Barua, Rezaul Karim, Pranab Sen and other senior officials of the company were present on the function. MSB has been conducting its activities in Chattogram EPZ since 2010 as a 100% export oriented organization.













CHATTOGRAM, June 21: Canadian multinational hand gloves manufacturer 'Midas Safety Bangladesh (MSB)' has inaugurated a 220 KW Solar plant, vermi compost (organic fertilizer) and rainwater harvesting project on Tuesday at Chattogram EPZ.Chattogram Bond Commissioner AKM Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest on the occasion.Midas Safety Bangladesh Country Head and CEO (Distribution) Abbas Mustafa Qasim, Joint Commissioner Kamna Sheesh, Deputy Commissioner Tapan Kumar Chakraborty, General Manager Moinul Hossain were present on the occasion as special guests.Chief Guest AKM Mahbubur Rahman said: "Environment friendly projects by Midas Safety Bangladesh have set a shining example for other organizations. We will stand by the side of Midas Safety Bangladesh in achieving the Sustainability Mission of the Government by providing maximum support to such activities."Country Head of MSB, Abbas Mustafa Qasim said: 'Midas Safety' will stand by the people of Bangladesh in improving the socio-economic, quality of life,quality of education and will continue such activities in the future. The demand of electricity and water in factory will be meet through solar plant and rainwater harvesting project.General Manager of MSB, Moinul Hossain said 'Apart from various social activities Midas Safety Bangladesh have been provided surgical gloves and other protective equipment to the Prime Minister's Office, BEPZA School and College, CEPZ Hospital, Chittagong Medical College Hospital and Chittagong Field Hospital. Midas Safety will continue its social and environmental activities in future.EPZ Customs Branch Revenue Officer Neel Ratan Biswas, Assistant Revenue Officers Bazlur Rahman, Hafizur Rahman, Divisional Head of Midas Safety Maksudul Hasan, Raja Rizwan Ahmed, Abu Naser Md. Helal, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Arif Khan, Golam Rahman Ranbi, Ashraful Karim, Kaushik Saha, Rubel Barua, Rezaul Karim, Pranab Sen and other senior officials of the company were present on the function. MSB has been conducting its activities in Chattogram EPZ since 2010 as a 100% export oriented organization.