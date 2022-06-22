Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA to showcase BD capabilities in Germany

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

For the first time, a delegation of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) comprising member factories specialized in manufacturing technical textiles-based garments will participate in an international trade exhibition - Techtextil - in Germany.
The leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens set to begin at Frankfurt in Germany.
International exhibitors will be showcasing a vast spectrum of technical textiles, functional apparel textiles and textile technologies at Techtextil organized by Messe Frankfurt from June 21 to June 24, 2022, said a press release.
Manufacturers from all over the world will be presenting their leading products and technologies for the apparel industry and other textile processing segments in the trade show, including textile products from high-tech fibres, functional apparel fabrics and smart textiles to composites and nonwovens.
The delegation, headed by BGMEA vice president Shahiduallh Azim, will showcase the strengths of Bangladesh's RMG industry, especially its prioritized focus on man-made fibres (MMF) and growing capabilities in producing value-added apparels made from non-cotton and technical textiles. The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is supporting the Bangladeshi delegation in participating in the exhibition.
The trade show will be a vast platform for Bangladesh's apparel industry to brand Bangladesh as a promising manufacturer of high-end non-cotton apparels.
The RMG industry of Bangladesh is increasingly focusing on apparels made from MMF to meet the rising demand in the global market where consumers are switching from cotton to blended fabrics.
About 75 percent of the total global apparel consumption is non-cotton, whereas Bangladesh's exportable garment items are largely based on cotton, which is more than 74 percent.
Hence there lies huge potential for Bangladesh to diversify its export basket to non-cotton items, including technical textiles ones.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Jamuna Bank inks deals with Bengal Commercial Bank
Dhaka Bank disburses loan amongst flower growers at Jashore
Old is gold: Sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS
Egyptian trade delegation makes rare Israel visit
Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project
BGMEA to showcase BD capabilities in Germany
EasyJet exercises option to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft