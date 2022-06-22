BGMEA to showcase BD capabilities in Germany

For the first time, a delegation of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) comprising member factories specialized in manufacturing technical textiles-based garments will participate in an international trade exhibition - Techtextil - in Germany.

The leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens set to begin at Frankfurt in Germany.

International exhibitors will be showcasing a vast spectrum of technical textiles, functional apparel textiles and textile technologies at Techtextil organized by Messe Frankfurt from June 21 to June 24, 2022, said a press release.

Manufacturers from all over the world will be presenting their leading products and technologies for the apparel industry and other textile processing segments in the trade show, including textile products from high-tech fibres, functional apparel fabrics and smart textiles to composites and nonwovens.

The delegation, headed by BGMEA vice president Shahiduallh Azim, will showcase the strengths of Bangladesh's RMG industry, especially its prioritized focus on man-made fibres (MMF) and growing capabilities in producing value-added apparels made from non-cotton and technical textiles. The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is supporting the Bangladeshi delegation in participating in the exhibition.

The trade show will be a vast platform for Bangladesh's apparel industry to brand Bangladesh as a promising manufacturer of high-end non-cotton apparels.

The RMG industry of Bangladesh is increasingly focusing on apparels made from MMF to meet the rising demand in the global market where consumers are switching from cotton to blended fabrics.

About 75 percent of the total global apparel consumption is non-cotton, whereas Bangladesh's exportable garment items are largely based on cotton, which is more than 74 percent.

Hence there lies huge potential for Bangladesh to diversify its export basket to non-cotton items, including technical textiles ones. -BSS











