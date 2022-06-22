Digitalization and making BD a developed nation by 2041

An international conference has shed light on how digitalization can play a constructive role in the achievement of Bangladesh's Vision 2041'-ending absolute poverty and graduating into a higher middle-income country by 2031 and eradicating poverty to become a developed nation by 2041.

The international conference on "Digitalization and New Frontiers of Service Delivery: Opportunities and Challenges," was organized by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), BRAC University in Dhaka from 20 to 22 June at the BRAC Centre Inn.

The conference brought together researchers, practitioners, and policy actors from around the world to share their experiences, learnings, and insights on a wide range of issues around digitalization and development, says a press release.

The issues discussed in the conference included power, institution, and economics of digitalization; digital literacy, divide, and usage; birth registration as a gateway to e-services; digitalization, social empowerment, and transformation; digitalization, platform services, and their implication on the labour market; digitalization, local governance, and social protection; digital innovations in the delivery of health and education services and during COVID -19; the potentials of tech-based methods like natural language processing (NLP) in development research; and, algorithmic governance, data protection, and citizen's identity.

In his introductory speech, Imran Matin, executive director of BIGD said that digitalization has come a long way since the government announced Digital Bangladesh Agenda in 2008.

The conference was inspired by the idea that there is real potential for digitalization to improve governance, development outcomes, and processes in Bangladesh, he added.

"This conference also stems from a belief that we need a strong learning-focused knowledge agenda to be able to deliver on the right pace of the sequence strategy. We will need to deliver on a meaningful, impactful, and transformative digitalization agenda for Bangladesh," he said.

Following the introduction, Professor Vincent Chang, Vice-Chancellor, of BRAC University made his opening remarks. He spoke about how BRAC University is moving towards becoming a global organization. He said, "In the past, the university focused on various social development issues including poverty, education, and health. In the future, BRACU will focus on technology as a means of social development because digitalization is crucial to social development."

The first keynote was presented by Stefan Dercon, Professor of Economic Policy, at the Blavatnik School of Government and the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford.

Professor Dercon shared the key global insights on the use of digital technology for inclusive development and commented that "digitalization at times can be chaotic but is a more systematic introduction of digital technology to the economy and society." He moved on to say that digitalization is creating changes everywhere including in Bangladesh, which is evident in the ways many services are offered.

"The opportunity of digital transformation is not only for service delivery, but it changes how goods and services are produced, capital is exchanged, and how production and distribution are organized," he added. He also supported his statement by saying that the RMG sector was made profitable due to the digitalization of port management and transportation.

Professor Dercon was followed by Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor, a2i, Government of Bangladesh, who spoke about the achievements, future challenges, and opportunities of digitalization in Bangladesh.

Anir said, following the prime minister's declaration of creating a digital Bangladesh, the country has come a long way. He mentioned that ever since the declaration, poverty has halved in Bangladesh, and 65% of the population has been brought under internet connectivity.

He pointed out that Bangladesh started with 10 digital services, and now it has 1500. In the early days, there were only two service centers (where people could go to avail of digital services) but now the number is 8200, with many falling under private partnerships.

"To bring in the government, we initiated an idea that one service will have to be digitized by each ministry, essentially bringing them in on the process and creating confidence within them," he said. He also mentioned that the government took many innovative steps to combine service delivery with digitalization to reduce time and cost for many people.

"For example, 333 was initiated for those who did not have internet and access information about gov-services. In 2019, people started using the platform for reporting child marriage, which saved many girls' lives. During COVID -19, it was used for disseminating covid-related information and connecting the affected person to a doctor. Later, it was also used for providing emergency services," he added.













