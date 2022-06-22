Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Digitalization and making BD a developed nation by 2041

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Desk

An international conference has shed light on how digitalization can play a constructive role in the achievement of Bangladesh's Vision 2041'-ending absolute poverty and graduating into a higher middle-income country by 2031 and eradicating poverty to become a developed nation by 2041.      
The international conference on "Digitalization and New Frontiers of Service Delivery: Opportunities and Challenges," was organized by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), BRAC University in Dhaka from 20 to 22 June at the BRAC Centre Inn.
The conference brought together researchers, practitioners, and policy actors from around the world to share their experiences, learnings, and insights on a wide range of issues around digitalization and development, says a press release.
The issues discussed in the conference included power, institution, and economics of digitalization; digital literacy, divide, and usage; birth registration as a gateway to e-services; digitalization, social empowerment, and transformation; digitalization, platform services, and their implication on the labour market; digitalization, local governance, and social protection; digital innovations in the delivery of health and education services and during COVID -19; the potentials of tech-based methods like natural language processing (NLP) in development research; and, algorithmic governance, data protection, and citizen's identity.
In his introductory speech, Imran Matin, executive director of BIGD said that digitalization has come a long way since the government announced Digital Bangladesh Agenda in 2008.
The conference was inspired by the idea that there is real potential for digitalization to improve governance, development outcomes, and processes in Bangladesh, he added.
"This conference also stems from a belief that we need a strong learning-focused knowledge agenda to be able to deliver on the right pace of the sequence strategy. We will need to deliver on a meaningful,      impactful, and transformative digitalization agenda for Bangladesh," he said.
Following the introduction, Professor Vincent Chang, Vice-Chancellor, of BRAC University made his opening remarks. He spoke about how BRAC University is moving towards becoming a global organization. He said, "In the past, the university focused on various social development issues including poverty, education, and health. In the future, BRACU will focus on technology as a means of social development because digitalization is crucial to social development."
The first keynote was presented by Stefan Dercon, Professor of Economic Policy, at the Blavatnik School of Government and the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford.
Professor Dercon shared the key global insights on the use of digital technology for inclusive development and commented that "digitalization at times can be chaotic but is a more systematic introduction of digital technology to the economy and society."  He moved on to say that digitalization is creating changes everywhere including in Bangladesh, which is evident in the ways many services are offered.
 "The opportunity of digital transformation is not only for service delivery, but it changes how goods and services are produced, capital is exchanged, and how production and distribution are organized," he added. He also supported his statement by saying that the RMG sector was made profitable due to the digitalization of port management and transportation.
Professor Dercon was followed by Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor, a2i, Government of Bangladesh, who spoke about the achievements, future challenges, and opportunities of digitalization in Bangladesh.
Anir said, following the prime minister's declaration of creating a digital Bangladesh, the country has come a long way. He mentioned that ever since the declaration, poverty has halved in Bangladesh, and 65% of the population has been brought under internet connectivity.
He pointed out that Bangladesh started with 10 digital services, and now it has 1500. In the early days, there were only two service centers (where people could go to avail of digital services) but now the number is 8200, with many falling under private partnerships.
"To bring in the government, we initiated an idea that one service will have to be digitized by each ministry, essentially bringing them in on the process and creating confidence within them," he said. He also mentioned that the government took many innovative steps to combine service delivery with digitalization to reduce time and cost for many people.
"For example, 333 was initiated for those who did not have internet and access information about gov-services. In 2019, people started using the platform for reporting child marriage, which saved many girls' lives. During COVID     -19, it was used for disseminating covid-related information and connecting the affected person to a doctor. Later, it was also used for providing emergency services," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Jamuna Bank inks deals with Bengal Commercial Bank
Dhaka Bank disburses loan amongst flower growers at Jashore
Old is gold: Sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS
Egyptian trade delegation makes rare Israel visit
Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project
BGMEA to showcase BD capabilities in Germany
EasyJet exercises option to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft