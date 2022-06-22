|
Anwar Ispat dealer conference held
Anwar Ispat has conducted their Dealer Conference 2022 at Cox's Bazar, recently with the participants of all the dealers of the company from all over the country, says a press release.
Anwar Group's Chairman, Manwar Hossain was present as the chief guest of the event.
CEO-Building Materials Division, Kazi Amirul Hoque, Senior GM Business- Anwar Ispat, Qamrul Haider Khan and Group GM-Marketing and Communication, Mallah Omar Sharif were also present in the event.
The Event concluded with honoring the dealers with annual awards, exchange of views and cultural programme.