

StanChart hosts session to discuss Road to Kaaba

Clients planning to attend Hajj or Umrah - either this year or in the future - and individuals interested in learning more about the holy journey were invited to participate, says a press release.

Md. Zahidur Rahman, Director, Quran Teaching, Research, and Training Centre, led the session. Rahman has over 10 years of experience in organising sessions on Hajj and Umrah and contributes to training around 1500 individuals each year on the core tenets of the holy journey.

Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) and Asif Rahman, Director, Saadiq, Retail Banking, StanChart were present.

During the session, keynote speaker Md. Zahidur Rahman, Director, Quran Teaching, Research, and Training Centre, commented on the ways in which the holy journey provides individuals with ample opportunities for reflection, learning, and ultimately - growth. He said, "Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and has a significant influence in a Muslim's life. It intensifies a Muslim's faith and transforms him to become a better human being who is free of pride and does greater good to the society, which is indeed the ultimate success of a Muslim."

Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, StanChart, said: "Hajj is one of the fundamental pillars of Islam and the blessed journey is a turning point that influences an individual and all their future decisions. Through sessions such as this, we hope to help our clients to live their values beyond their everyday banking needs."

Standard Chartered Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients. For the last 17 years, Standard Chartered Saadiq has been pioneering change and innovation across Bangladesh and beyond.

It has led the way in Islamic Banking by introducing several firsts - from arranging the first Sukuk transaction in the market in 2019 to launching the Saadiq Sadaqah Account, the first donation-focused account of its kind in both local and global markets.

Standard Chartered Saadiq has been recognised by a host of international bodies for its consistent focus on excellence. In recent years, it has been celebrated as Bank of the Year, Best Country Deal, and Best Sukuk at The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards; Best Islamic Bank in Bangladesh at The Banker's Islamic Bank of the Year Awards; and Best Islamic Retail Bank in Bangladesh by The Digital Banker at the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards.



















