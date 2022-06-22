Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Germany opens anti-cartel probe into Google Maps

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

BERLIN, June 21: Germany's anti-cartel watchdog said Tuesday it has opened a probe into Google Maps over restrictions that may be giving it an unfair advantage over competitors.
"The proceeding is to examine possible anti-competitive restrictions imposed by Google Maps Platform to the detriment of alternative map services providers," the Federal Cartel Office said in a statement.
Andreas Mundt, president of the watchdog, said it had reason to believe that Google "may be restricting the combination of its own map services with third-party map services, for example when it comes to embedding Google Maps location data, the search function or Google Street View into maps not provided by Google".
The move comes after the Federal Cartel Office in January classified Google as a company of "paramount significance across markets", paving the way for the authorities to clamp down on any potentially anti-competitive activities.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Jamuna Bank inks deals with Bengal Commercial Bank
Dhaka Bank disburses loan amongst flower growers at Jashore
Old is gold: Sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS
Egyptian trade delegation makes rare Israel visit
Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project
BGMEA to showcase BD capabilities in Germany
EasyJet exercises option to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft