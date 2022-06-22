OPPO, Ericsson, Qualcomm to work on 5G network

Global smart device company OPPO Tuesday announced the successful testing of a pre-commercial 5G enterprise network slicing solution in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies.

The creation of the solution marks an important step in realizing practical 5G enterprise network slicing deployment and is designed to be implementable by network operators worldwide, says a press release.

The three companies recently demonstrated the pre-commercial 5G enterprise network slicing solution at OPPO's 5G Communications Lab. During this first demonstration of the solution, OPPO worked closely with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies to achieve the connection between the core network, wireless network, and chip module.

Using an OPPO Find X5 Pro powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System, running a highly customized system based on Android 12 - ColorOS 12, Dynamic Network Slicing Selection capability from Ericsson 5G Core to support User Equipment Route selection and Policy control (URSP) and 5G RAN Slicing solution, the joint team demonstrated application and network traffic partitioning using the pre-commercial 5G enterprise network slicing solution.

This enables the steering of applications and enterprise services with specific requirements to defined slices without switching devices. Under the new solution, apps which are able to access the dedicated network slice are easily identifiable via a small icon displayed next to the main mobile app icon.

OPPO has been conducting R&D in 5G network slicing together with network operators and other partners for a number of years now. OPPO previously partnered with Vodafone and Ericsson to build the first 5G SA network in the UK at Coventry University, where it also demonstrated the first 5G SA network slicing technology. OPPO has also worked with China Mobile to complete testing and verification of 5G terminal slicing. In the future, OPPO will continue to work with global operator partners to promote the application and implementation of 5G enterprise network slicing, bringing more secure, reliable, and flexible 5G communications to commercial partners and end users.







