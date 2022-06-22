

Shahjalal Islami Bank clients now can Add Money to bKash

With this latest integration, 36 commercial banks in the country are now connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash, says a press release.

bKash and Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) have jointly inaugurated the service at the bank's head office in the city on Tuesday. M. Shahidul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash were present at the event. Additional Managing Directors of the Bank - Abdul Aziz, S.M. Mainuddin Chowdhury and Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury; Deputy Managing Directors - Md. Shahjahan Shiraj, Md. Akhter Hossain and Imtiaz Uddin Ahmed and bKash's Head of Financial Services Zaid Amin, along with other high officials of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

To transfer fund, Shahjalal Islami Bank account holders, registered to the bank's internet banking, need to log in with banking ID and password from the bank's app 'SJIBL Net'. Then they have to add their own or loved one's bKash number as the beneficiary first.

Once the beneficiary is added, customer needs to find the 'Transfer' option from the 'Wallet Transfer' section of the SJIBL Net app, then tap on 'bKash' icon, fill in the required information such as bKash number, bank account number, amount, etc. and click on the 'Submit' button. In last step, customer needs to input the OTP and security PIN code to complete the instant fund transfer process.

Upon successful transaction, customer will get SMS notification. For this fund transfer, Bangladesh Bank provided limit will be applicable.

Shahjalal Islami Bank, established in 2001, is currently serving the customers with its 132 branches and significant number of ATM booths across the country. With this latest integration of SJIBL with bKash's largest Add Money network, customers can now transfer fund from 36 commercial banks to 62 million bKash accounts.

This instant fund transfer facility has enabled customers to enjoy wide range of safe, convenient and hassle-free bKash services including Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, offline/online merchant payment, donation to various organizations, payment of fees of educational institutions, purchasing tickets of train, bus, launch, air and movie and payment of various online registration fees.















