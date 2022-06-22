

Bangladesh Finance sponsors Sajedur at Iron Man European Championship

The event will take place in Frankfurt on June 26. Sajedur will represent his Motherland Bangladesh as well as Bangladesh Finance in the event.

He has already crossed the qualifying round in that competition of world athletes. Sajedur Rahman expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh Finance for being a part of history; In a formal response, he added; "It is very encouraging to be able to come out of such a competition - which will inspire countless young people in the country."

Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Finance, handed over the sponsorship check to Sajedur at the head office of Bangladesh Finance in Dilkusha, Dhaka on Tuesday. On this occasion he said, "Bangladesh Finance is working towards the goal of maintaining the future partnership of the young generation of Bangladesh which is being led by young people like Arafat or Sajedur."

He added that, Bangladesh Finance will also be its undeclared partner where these young souls will make history, as the objective of Bangladesh Finance is to create the future of Bangladesh by keeping the participation of the working people intact with the prosperity and growth of the future Bangladesh.

Officials of Bangladesh Finance were also present on the occasion.

















