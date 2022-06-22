Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 2:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung smartphone Galaxy Z Flip 3 survives durability test

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Business Desk

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been proven to survive a massive durability test, which guaranteed a minimum of 4,18,000 complete and successful folds and unfolds for the device.
The test was undertaken as its durability was questioned when flip-n-fold smartphones first entered the market last August. Many tech enthusiasts rather felt a vibe of skepticism - what about durability? How do I know my Flip won't flip out at me, when I need it the most?
Polish YouTuber "MrKeybrd" performed this unique experiment through a 12-min video on his channel, livestreaming the folding test from June 08 to June 13. The whiz trial finally ended once the fold-count hit 4,18,503, and there were finally some issues visible with the device's staying open or closed.
To the fans awe, the display of the Z Flip 3 was still seeming unaffected! Based on the results of this test, it has been projected that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is capable of delivering flagship experience to the users for around five years, or a minimum of 2,00,000 folds, allowing at least 100 folds and unfolds per day.
Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said - "We have always been confident with the build and performance quality of our Flip and Fold range devices. The YouTube video was a testimony to how much Samsung puts into each of its devices. These kinds of genuine and unbiased trials are really very enthralling to keep the buzz alive in the community".
Besides the folding test, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also claimed to have survived crashing on concrete surface and water resistance test. The device comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM and 3,300 mAh battery. To know more details about the smartphone, please visit the Samsung Bangladesh website.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Jamuna Bank inks deals with Bengal Commercial Bank
Dhaka Bank disburses loan amongst flower growers at Jashore
Old is gold: Sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS
Egyptian trade delegation makes rare Israel visit
Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project
BGMEA to showcase BD capabilities in Germany
EasyJet exercises option to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft