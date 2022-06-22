Habib Ullah Dawn re-elected as BARVIDA President



Md. Habib Ullah Dawn Mohammed Shahidul Islam

Mohammed Shahidul Islam has also been elected unopposed as the Secretary General of the Association.

Md. Aslam Serniabath, Reaz Rahman and Md. Gias Uddin Chowdhury have been elected as the Vice President -1, Vice President - 2 and the Vice President - 3 respectively of the association.

The 25 EC members elected earlier by 639 voters of the association, on June 18, elected the new President and the Vice Presidents among themselves for the next two years.

In the Post of Vice President -1 Md. Aslam Serniabath was elected contesting with Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu) and Alhaj Jafar Ahmed.

For the Vice President -3 post Md. Gias Uddin Chowdhury was elected contesting with Mohd. Saiful Islam (Somrat)

The other elected office bearers of the BARVIDA Executive Committee are : Belal Uddin Chowdhury - Joint Secretary General; Mohammad Anisur Rahman - Treasurer; Md. Saiful Alam - Joint Treasurer; Dr. Habibur Rahman Khan - Organizing Secretary; Md. Jashim Uddin - Publication and Publicity Secretary; Md. Abdul Awal - Planning & Development Secretary; Jobaer Rahman - Cultural Secretary.

The Elected 13 EC members are : Kawser Hamid, Mohammed Habibur Rahman, Mohd. Saiful Islam (Somrat), Ziaul Islam Zia, Alhaj Jafar Ahmed, A.B. Siddik (Abu), Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), Md. Raihan Azad (Tito), MahbubulHaq Chowdhury Babur, Md. Nazmul Alam Chowdhury, Md Golam Rabbani (Shanto), Md. Labu Miah Haji Rubel, and PunomSharminJhilmil

Md. Selim Hossen, Chairman of the BARVIDA election board 2022-2024 announced the result.. Sadeq Ahmed, Administrator of BARVIDA and Ms. Tania Islam & Mr. Md. Aminul Islam, members of the election board were present.





