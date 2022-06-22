Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 2:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Habib Ullah Dawn re-elected as BARVIDA President

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Business Desk

Md. Habib Ullah Dawn

Md. Habib Ullah Dawn

Mohammed Shahidul Islam

Mohammed Shahidul Islam

Md. Habib Ullah Dawn has been elected unopposed as the President of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) for the 4th time on Monday.
Mohammed Shahidul Islam has also been elected unopposed as the Secretary General of the Association.
Md. Aslam Serniabath, Reaz Rahman and Md. Gias Uddin Chowdhury have been elected as the Vice President -1, Vice President - 2 and the Vice President - 3 respectively of the association.
The 25 EC members elected earlier by 639 voters of the association, on June 18, elected the new President and the Vice Presidents among themselves for the next two years.
In the Post of Vice President -1 Md. Aslam Serniabath was elected contesting with Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu) and Alhaj Jafar Ahmed.
For the Vice President -3 post Md. Gias Uddin Chowdhury was elected contesting with Mohd. Saiful Islam (Somrat)
The other elected office bearers of the BARVIDA Executive Committee are : Belal Uddin Chowdhury - Joint Secretary General; Mohammad Anisur Rahman - Treasurer; Md. Saiful Alam - Joint Treasurer; Dr. Habibur Rahman Khan - Organizing Secretary; Md. Jashim Uddin - Publication and Publicity Secretary; Md. Abdul Awal - Planning & Development Secretary; Jobaer Rahman - Cultural Secretary.
The Elected 13 EC members are : Kawser Hamid, Mohammed Habibur Rahman, Mohd. Saiful Islam (Somrat), Ziaul Islam Zia, Alhaj Jafar Ahmed, A.B. Siddik (Abu), Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), Md. Raihan Azad (Tito), MahbubulHaq Chowdhury Babur, Md. Nazmul Alam Chowdhury, Md Golam Rabbani (Shanto), Md. Labu Miah Haji Rubel, and PunomSharminJhilmil
Md. Selim Hossen, Chairman of the BARVIDA election board 2022-2024 announced the result.. Sadeq Ahmed, Administrator of BARVIDA and Ms. Tania Islam & Mr. Md. Aminul Islam, members of the election board were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Jamuna Bank inks deals with Bengal Commercial Bank
Dhaka Bank disburses loan amongst flower growers at Jashore
Old is gold: Sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS
Egyptian trade delegation makes rare Israel visit
Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project
BGMEA to showcase BD capabilities in Germany
EasyJet exercises option to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft