Dhaka- Delhi trade one-sided, need to balance it: BD

NEW DELHI, June 21: Trade between India and Bangladesh has been "flourishing", but it's not as balanced as it could be, according to the Bangladesh Foreign Minister, A.K. Abdul Momen, who concluded a three-day visit to India Monday.

While Bangladesh's exports to India have reached $2 billion, Indian shipments to the neighbouring country amounted to $14 billion in 2021. In view of this, Dhaka wants Delhi to remove India's anti-dumping duty on jute products from Bangladesh.

"Trade and business between Bangladesh and India have been flourishing But it is becoming a one-sided trade so we need to balance it and we need India to give us more flexibility because India has put some anti-dumping [duty] on our jute goods," Momen said, adding that he had been "assured" that a "committee" in India would "look into" the matter.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with (Indian online newspaper) The Print, Momen, a former economist and diplomat, also spoke about why he thinks Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "zero tolerance policy" on terrorism had brought "stability" to all of South Asia, the Teesta water-sharing dispute, and how India might be able to "push Myanmar" into repatriating the Rohingyas.

Momen was on a three-day trip to India to attend the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) with his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. During the visit, Momen also met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs after the JCC, the Indian side had requested the completion of all pending border fencing at the international border, beginning from Tripura till the Bangladesh sector.

"On the issue of border fencing, both sides have decided to follow international rules," the Bangladeshi foreign minister said, adding that he hoped India-Bangladesh bilateral ties would become "a solid relationship" within the next 50 years.

"In order to do better, we also appreciated that Bangladesh and India have a historical relationship. It's a modern relationship. Of course, we have mutual trust, respect and confidence," he said.

Last year, both President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bangladesh. This year, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina is expected to arrive on a reciprocal visit to India in early September.

With enhanced connectivity between both countries via rail, road, ports, and air, India-Bangladesh two-way trade has been thriving despite the pandemic. However, this trade is heavily skewed in India's favour, Momen emphasised.

One major bone of contention has been India's anti-dumping duty on jute products from Bangladesh. Momen claimed that this duty should be lifted since Bangladeshi exports are not a threat to domestic producers. He also said that "incentives" given to exporters should not be mistaken for subsidies.

"Whenever we export something, we normally give our exporters some incentives on non-traditional items. We provide some incentives to jute companies because this sector is not doing very well. India thinks it is a subsidy. Even if the anti-dumping duty is withdrawn, I don't think it will flood the Indian market - we don't have that capacity at all," he said.

In 2017 India had imposed anti-dumping duties ranging from $19 to $352 per tonne on jute products exported from Bangladesh due to pressure from the Indian Jute Mills Association. Removal of the duties from their jute shipments has been a long-standing demand by Bangladesh.

On the issue of the Indian government banning wheat exports, Momen said that New Delhi had been sending the foodgrain to Dhaka. Following the ban, India had despatched one lakh tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh, but earlier this month, Dhaka had made an additional request to India to export another 10 lakh tonnes.

Speaking further on trade, Momen said India and Bangladesh are now working towards streamlining the loading and unloading of goods at the border checkpoints by allowing trucks and containers from each side to have a quick turnaround time. Both countries, he added, are now focussing on being part of integrated supply chains. -The Print









