Stocks fall for 3rd running day on profit taking

Stocks fell for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors booked profit amid flood worry-induced thin trade pulling down indices on both the bourses of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DES lost 45.72 points or 0.72 per cent to 6,311 while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, dropped 19.15 points to 2,295 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) eroded 9.11 points to 1,378 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, also dropped further to Taka 7.25 billion, down 12 per cent from the previous day's tally of Taka 8.22 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as 382 issues traded, 282 declined, 57 advanced and 43 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most-traded stocks with shares worth Taka 384 million changing hands, followed by Anwar Galvanizing (Taka 279 million), Fu-Wang Food (Taka 237 million), JMI Hospital Requisite (Taka 191 million) and Shinepukur Ceramics (Taka 159 million).

Imam Button was the top gainer, posting a 10 per cent gain while Tallu Spinning Mills was the day's worst loser, losing 2.0 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropping 137 points to 18,591 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shed 83 points to 11,145.

Of the issues traded, 211 declined, 34 advanced and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 22.44 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth over Taka 562 million.

















