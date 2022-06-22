Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 2:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MPs call for effective tobacco taxation in budget

Published : Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286
Business Correspondent

MPs call for effective tobacco taxation in budget

MPs call for effective tobacco taxation in budget

Several MPs at a seminar in 2022-23 budget proposals said tobacco tax proposals in the budget for FY 2022-23 is negligible and frustrating. The effective tobacco taxation proposals pushed by different anti-tobacco organizations have not been reflected at all in the budget.
The post-budget seminar was organized by Unnayan Shamannay at Bishwoshahitto Kendro in the city.  
MPs present were Umme Fatema Nazma, Umme Kulsum Smriti, doctor Samil Udding Ahmed Shimul, Md. Aftab Uddin Sarker, Md. Harunur Rashid, Md. Shifuzzaman Shikhor, Shirin Akhter and Fazle Hossain Badshah.
Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Unnayan Shamannay Chairperson- Professor Dr. Atiur Rahman joined the event digitally. He said effective tobacco taxation proposals pushed by different organizations to significantly increase prices are not getting proper attention. Budget  proposals call for slight increase.
There were proposals/recommendations he said to introduce specific supplementary duties on tobacco products instead of continuing with the ad-valorem taxation mechanism.
But Dr Rahman pointed out that if the tax rates proposed in budget 2022-23 remain unchanged, then the country will not be able to get all the benefits of effective tobacco taxation.
A background note further said if the proposed tax rates are allowed to continue then- instead of lowering the sales of cigarette there will be a stark increase in cigarette sales in the coming fiscal year.
Moreover, as cigarettes are already being sold at prices higher than the ones proposed in the budget, the cigarette companies will have more scope to evade taxes.  
Shirin Akhter, MP pointed out that prior to the ongoing budget session at least 100 MPs had sent letters calling for effective tobacco taxation proposals but these were not reflected in the budget. This is really 'shameful'.
Fazle Hossain Badshah, hoped all stakeholders including the MPs will be working together for realization of effective tobacco taxation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Jamuna Bank inks deals with Bengal Commercial Bank
Dhaka Bank disburses loan amongst flower growers at Jashore
Old is gold: Sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS
Egyptian trade delegation makes rare Israel visit
Midas Safety opens solar plant, rainwater project
BGMEA to showcase BD capabilities in Germany
EasyJet exercises option to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets


Latest News
7 BNP leaders invited to attend Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony
UK allocates over Tk 5 crore to support Bangladesh’s flood victims
Youth killed as train rams truck in Ctg
Kurigram flood-hit people in dire need of pure water, foods
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 280
Four held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
Padma Bridge to explore new industrial prospects in Barguna
Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma bridge
None can raise question about quality of Padma Bridge work: PM
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms
Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades
Nobel Prize sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M
Assam flood: 11 more dead, death toll climbs to 82
Captured Americans may face death penalty: Russia
Global Covid cases near 545 million
Hydrographic services’ contribution to UN Ocean Decade
PM to brief media tomorrow
PM inspects flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona
Bank account details of Partex Group owners sought
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft