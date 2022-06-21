BB likely to unveil monetary policy for FY23 soon

Bangladesh Bank (BB) is likely to unveil its monetary policy for the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23) in the coming week ahead of expiry of current governor Fazle Kabir's second term tenure.

The central bank already arranged several numbers of meetings with different stakeholders, economists and experts in financial market aiming to exchange ideas about the latest business situation and to devise monetary policy.

A senior BB official said, "Though we have sit with policy-makers, chamber leaders and market analysts, we have others who every year contribute in formulating a monetary policy and publish its corresponding Monetary Policy Statement (MPS)

soon. We have sought their opinion, advice, suggestions and feedbacks."

He said this year's monetary policy is challenging one as market liquidity is being squeezed due to several factors.

First the government is taking money from market by selling dollars as there is dollar crisis and second in the proposed national budget for the upcoming financial year the government plans to heavily borrow from banks, the senior official said and added these two factors will reduce banks' ability for more credit to private sector.

Abdul Mannan, a senior banker working in a first generation private bank said banks surplus liquidity will be tightened which will result low credit flow to private sector.

Banks will have to increase deposit rate which will reduce the spread as lending rate is fixed. As a result, profitability will come under pressure, he said and added banking sector deposit growth has dropped drastically. Growth in March was only 9 per cent, down from 13-14 per cent in the same period last year. All banks are facing it. So in this situation it is a challenge for banks to liquidity in the market.

He said the cost of money is growing. Call money rate, bills, paper etc. are increasing. Rate of 10-year government bonds has gone above 8. Call Money Rate is running at 5 per cent. So, the cost of money has gone up.

The government has now fixed a high borrowing target. Demand is also very high in the private sector. Money is already tight, rates are rising he said and added, "Whether we are ready to manage it or not, we have to face the reality. Our profitability will come under pressure."

In the upcoming monetary policy it will be a top priority to control inflation and measures will be taken in this regard, another BB official said.

In the current monetary policy (FY22) which will expire on June 30 the BB announced an expansionary policy to support investments and employment generation amid the Covid outbreak.

In the monetary policy for FY22, the central bank kept the private sector credit growth target at 14.8 per cent though the private sector credit growth was 8.4 per cent in the past fiscal year (2020-21).

According to the central bank's latest statistics banks failed to reach the target of 14.8 per cent credit to private sector.

It hovered between 11 to 12 per cent throughout the year supported with the government's declared stimulus package loans.