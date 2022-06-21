Video
PADMA BRIDGE: REACTIONS OF FOREIGN ENVOYS

A great moment for BD: EU

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

The inauguration of the Padma Bridge is going to be an "unforgettable moment" for the country's development, says Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley.
In a message on Monday, the EU envoy conveyed warmest congratulations to Bangladesh on the momentous occasion of
the opening of the Padma Bridge on the 25th of June.
He said the Padma Bridge will add over 1.2 per cent to the GDP of the country.
"We look forward to using the bridge ourselves and to seeing what it does to facilitate people to people, family and commercial links. Congratulations, Bangladesh," said ambassador Whiteley.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to formally inaugurate the Padma Bridge on June 25.    -UNB


