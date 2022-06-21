Video
PADMA BRIDGE: REACTIONS OF FOREIGN ENVOYS

A symbol of courage: China

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

Terming the Padma Multipurpose Bridge a symbol of courage, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has credited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's wise leadership and determination in building the "dream bridge" despite enormous difficulties.
"It's an outstanding achievement. This is going to be a big day (June 25) for Bangladesh, Today, nobody
will ever doubt that Bangladesh can do it," he said, adding that PM Hasina is a "true representative" of the people who share the glory of building the bridge.
Ambassador Li said the prime minister made a particular contribution to make that decision because it requires "extreme political courage and political responsibility" to take such a tough decision (to build the bridge with its own resources).
"I doubt any average leader of any country can make such a tough decision as she did, I doubt. I really doubt," he said while sharing his thoughts with the media on the mega project on Sunday.
As the formal inauguration of the bridge by the premier draws closer, ambassador Li extended his and his country's warmest congratulations to the people and government of Bangladesh for this achievement.
Highlighting the vision of PM Hasina and a solid reality with the physical existence of the bridge, the Chinese envoy said he feels particularly proud of and connected to the bridge, not only because it is built by a Chinese company but also because they see it is a "milestone" of Bangladesh-China cooperation.    -UNB


