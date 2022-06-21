Health Ministry lacks choppers, air ambulances, regrets Minister

Int'l STH SummitHealth Minister Zahid Maleque said the country gets flooded every year. But the Health Ministry does not have its own helicopter or water ambulance to observe the situation. We will take up the matter with the government.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while he was speaking to journalists after the two-day International STH Summit at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the capital.

The Health Minister said, "Some 200 medical teams of the Health Services Division are working in 11 districts of the country including Sylhet-Sunamganj to ensure health services to the people of flood affected area. Four thousand of our health workers are ready. However, there is no equipment to make a floating medical centre."

"The leave of doctors, nurses and health workers at all levels in the Sylhet region has been cancelled. Water purification tablets, saline, medicines and food

are being sent as much as possible. A Control Room has been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Dhaka and also done locally," he added.

The Minister further said, "Patients have been admitted with various complications in the local hospitals but authorities are trying to take them to safer places as the water rises there."

The Health Minister said about corona infection, "Even two weeks ago, there were 20 to 30 people identified in a day. Now it has increased to 450. If the number of patients continues to grow in this way, death will also increase. We have hospital and medical preparations. We have to wear face masks to be risk free."

The Minister also said the ongoing infection of coronavirus is happening through the sub-type of Omicron at this time.













