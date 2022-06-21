Landslides, electrocution kill 4 in Ctg, Cox's Bazar

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 20: At least four people, including two children, were killed in landslides and electrocution during heavy rainfall in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts on Monday.

Two children have died in separate landslides triggered by incessant rains in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

In Chattogram, 12-year-old Md Rayhan was crushed to death when a portion of a hill came crashing down on his father's tea shop in the port city's Sholoshohor area on Monday.

Panchlaish Police Station OC Nazim Uddin Mazumder said the boy's father Deen Mohammad has set up the shop under a hill in the Green View Residential Area where Rayhan stayed alone overnight.

"Soil from the hill collapsed due to excessive rain and fell on the shop. Rayhan's family pulled his body out of the rubble before the police arrived at the scene," the OC said.

Meanwhile, another child was killed in a landslide in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali Upazila.

The body of 5-year-old Rabiul Hasan was recovered from a heap of mud in Kalamarchhara around 11:00pm on Sunday after a part of a hill collapsed on top of him.

Rabiul and a few other children went to play in the hills near his house in the afternoon.

"It has been raining heavily in Moheshkhali for the last few days. As a result, the hill's soil softened and crumbled, burying the child alive."

The union council is conducting a campaign to evacuate residents in areas that are at high risk of landslides.

Meanwhile, two people have died being electrocuted in a house flooded with rainwater in Chattogram's Katalganj.

The incident occurred on the ground floor of the three-storey residential building in Abdullah Khan Lane on Monday.

The victims were identified as 65-year-old Abu Taher, the building's caretaker and 38-year-old Md Abul Hossain, a driver.

After two days of incessant rains, the building's ground floor went under water, forcing residents to move to the upper floors.

Taher and Hossain suffered a fatal electric shock when they went to disconnect the building's instant power supply (IPS) unit. The IPS was installed under the staircase and was underwater at the time.

Residents subsequently rushed them to a local hospital where the doctor pronounced them dead.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented water-logging of the port city, Chattogram have worsened further on Monday following torrential rain during the last three days.

The meteorological department has recorded 242 mm rainfall during the last two days ending at 3:00pm. The Met office further forecast that landslide may occur in the hilly areas of Chattogram due to heavy rain that may continue till Tuesday next.

The slums developed in the downhill areas have now turned into a death trap due to landslide particularly in the rainy season. Meanwhile, water-logging has made the civic life miserable. Almost all the low lying areas of the port city Chattogram have gone under water.

The sufferings of the residents of those low lying areas know no bounds.

Low-lying areas including Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Sholakbahar, Agrabad, Patenga, Agrabad CGO Colony, Halisahar, Muradpur, Bohaddarhat, Kapasgola, Parbartak Intersection, KB Aman Ali Road, DC Road, Chandgaon, Sholashahar Gate No. 2, East Nasirabad and Dewanbazar areas were inundated in nearly knee-to-waist-deep water.

Besides, the businessmen of Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hubs of the country have been affected as most of the godowns and shops have been submerged.

The commercial activities of Khatunganj and Chaktai have been badly affected due to water-logging for hours together.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes may occur at different parts of the country in 24 hours as of 9:00am tomorrow.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershower with temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy showers at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a Met Office bulletin issued here.

