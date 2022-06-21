CEC denies Bahauddin was ordered to leave Cumilla during polls

"Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin did not break any law in the Cumilla City Corporation (CuCC) elections," said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

He was speaking at a press conference on the CuCC elections at the Election Building in the

city on Monday.

The CEC said, "The Election Commission (EC) did not give any instructions to Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar to leave his home town during the recently held Cumilla City Corporation elections. We made some requests and complaints to him to make the election fair."

"We didn't issue any order to Bahauddin to leave his place. We humbly requested him to assist the Election Commission for the sake of maintenance of the electoral codes. We still have the letter," he said.

"According to the law, the EC cannot order anyone to leave the area, we can humbly request," he added.

Referring to these, the CEC said that Bahuddin did not violate any of the directives.

The CEC said that the Election Commission was also thinking of a strategy to eliminate 'robberies' in the polling booths during the elections. We are taking steps to address this issue."















