

PM warns of another round of flood this year

The Prime Minister also asked the authorities to

construct elevated expressways in the country's flood-prone areas.

She has given the instruction while chairing the meeting of the Cabinet in her office at Tejgaon in the capital.

While briefing after the meeting at the Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told media that the Prime Minister was informed that at least four feet of flood water receded on a single day on Monday. As a result, the overall flood situation in the districts has improved.

The Prime Minister told the meeting that there is nothing to be satisfied and be relaxed with the development of flood. A fresh flood may hit the country again this season. So, everyone should remain alert about the upcoming flood, he said quoting the Prime Minister.

Anwarul said that the Prime Minister informed the meeting that the flood was caused due to the upstream water from Meghalaya in India.

"It has been raining incessantly in Assam and Tripura. But, water of Assam and Tripura hasn't yet entered Bangladesh. It may take some times more to enter. As a result, there is chance of further flooding in Bangladesh after the rain water from Assam and Tripura enters the country," he said further quoting the Prime Minister.

Considering the situation, the Prime Minister asked all authorities to remain alert, he said, adding that though the fresh flood may not be such a devastating one.

The Cabinet Secretary said that crops of the flood hit areas will be damaged. She asked the Agriculture Ministry for concentrating on supply of seeds and fertilizer, so that the farmers don't need to suffer for the materials essential for growing crops.

She has also asked the authorities to remain alert, so that the flood-borne diseases like Cholera, Diarrhoea and Dysentery cannot spread out in the affected areas. If necessary, spread disinfectants in the flood affected areas, she directed.











