Brahmaputra, Dharla keep swelling



People in Sunamganj are fighting a grim battle in their day to day life. Although the flood water has receded slightly in the district but to survive in the absence of food, drinking water coupled with power outage is becoming too much for them to bear. The photo shows a woman drenched in water heading towards a relief centre to collect handouts from the local authorities on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Total 18 districts have been affected with devastating flood for the ongoing upstream waters from the neighboring countries-India and China-and incessant rainfall in the districts, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

The Brahmaputra was flowing 51cm above the danger level at Chilmari point of Kurigram and 4cm above the danger level in Gaibandha town in the morning, said the Water Development Board.

Besides, the Dharla River at the bridge point in Kurigram was flowing at 44cm above the danger level.

In Kurigram, about 250,000 people of more than 200 chars in 49 unions have been marooned. Rowmari upazila is the worst-hit area as one lakh people have been stranded there in floodwater.

In Nageshwari Upazila under Kurigram, at least 111 educational institutions have been closed due to floods and about 69 temporary shelter centres have been opened up for flood victims.

Army men handing over succour to the flood-affected people in Sylhet on Monday. PHOTO: ISPR

According to the information of the Upazila Project Implementation Office, at least nine unions have been submerged including Bamandanga, Barubari, Raygong, Kachakata, Kadar,

Balloverkhas, NunKhoya, Narayangong and most of the areas of municipality.

It also suggests that at least 25 thousand people have been trapped with flood water, and most of the educational institutions have been submerged.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim said control rooms have been opened in the deputy commissioner's office and in each upazila to tackle the situation. "361 shelters and various educational institutions are kept ready, he said"

The cross dams adjacent to Sardob, Bangturghat and Jatrapur market are at the risk of collapse.

Mahmud Hasan, sub-divisional engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said the water level of the Brahmaputra and the Dharla may rise further, deteriorating the flood situation here. "That's why the risky dams are being repaired."











