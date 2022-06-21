Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM to brief media tomorrow

She visits Sylhet today

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference at 11:00am on Wednesday, her office said.
According to a release from PMO Press Wing on Monday, the news conference will be held at her office (PMO).
But it did not mention the subject of press meet to be held a day after her visit to the flood-affected districts, including hardest-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj.
The premier is scheduled to visit the flood-ravaged areas on Tuesday.
According to the PMO sources, the premier is likely to speak on the
recent flood situation in the country and the June 25 inauguration of the Padma Bridge.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB likely to unveil monetary policy for FY23 soon
Padma Bridge is a history-making project: S Korean envoy
An eye opener to foreign investors: KSA
A great moment for BD: EU
A symbol of courage: China
A true game changer: Russia
Health Ministry lacks choppers, air ambulances, regrets Minister
Landslides, electrocution kill 4 in Ctg, Cox's Bazar


Latest News
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar
12 held following clashes over Prophet remarks in Bagerhat, 20 injured
Ukrainian court bans pro-Russian oligarch’s political party
Eminent diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away
Shoriful included in Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test against West Indies
BNP doesn’t stay with people during disaster: Hasan
PM likely to visit India in September
PM sends gifts to triplet babies-Swapno, Padma, Setu
At least 13 killed in northern Syria bus attack
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns
Atheists there ... and atheists here
Macron loses absolute majority in parliament
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak
Is the Gambia versus Myanmar Case really inadmissible?  
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Padma Bridge comes as blessings to help the flood-hit: PM
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], advertis[email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft