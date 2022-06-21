PM to brief media tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference at 11:00am on Wednesday, her office said.

According to a release from PMO Press Wing on Monday, the news conference will be held at her office (PMO).

But it did not mention the subject of press meet to be held a day after her visit to the flood-affected districts, including hardest-hit Sylhet and Sunamganj.

The premier is scheduled to visit the flood-ravaged areas on Tuesday.

According to the PMO sources, the premier is likely to speak on the

recent flood situation in the country and the June 25 inauguration of the Padma Bridge. -UNB









