Cabinet okays draft of universal pension scheme for 18-50 yrs old

The draft of 'Universal Pension Management Act, 2022' which was prepared to bring the country's elderly population under a sustainable and social safety net, was given final approval in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office in Dhaka.

"All Bangladeshi nationals aged from 18 to 50 years can participate in this pension scheme. The expatriate Bangladeshis will also be to take part in it. The expatriates can get registered and provide premium," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said while briefing

reporters at the Secretariat.

Anwarul Islam said the Finance Division placed the draft of Universal Pension Management Law aiming at bringing the elderly population under a sustainable social safety net for the causes of unemployment, disease, paralysis, old age or other similar conditions, or penury amid the high life expectancy rate.

He said the Cabinet gave its final approval to the draft law on condition of vetting by the Legislative Division of the Law Ministry. "If the Law Ministry okays it, it will go to Parliament," he added.

According to the draft law, a person will have to provide premium for at least 10 years to get pension from the age of 60 until his death.

The Cabinet Secretary said that if an elderly person dies before the age 75 years, the nominee will get the pension for the remaining time. "If anyone dies at 62, his/her nominee will get pension for 13 years".

However, the amount of premium will be determined by a rule under the proposed law, he added.

According to the draft law, there will be a five-member 'National Pension Authority' headed by the Finance Minister as it chairman with a 15-member governing body, said the Cabinet Secretary.

Earlier in February this year, PM Hasina directed the authorities concerned to work out a universal pension scheme for the people aged above 60 and those who worked in the informal sector in line with the election manifesto of Bangladesh Awami League.

She also witnessed a presentation of 'Introduction of Universal Pension System' which was made by the Finance Division.

In the budget speech for the upcoming fiscal year of 2022-23 placed in the Parliament on June 9, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced a plan to introduce the 'Universal Pension Scheme' in the country from next fiscal year.

He said the implementation of universal pension scheme will bring a large number of citizens from both the formal and informal sectors under the institutional social safety net.

Besides, the Cabinet in principle approved the draft of the Press Council (Amendment) Act, 2022 with a provision of monetary fine for fake journalism.









