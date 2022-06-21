Indo-Bangla joint effort vital for flood water management: Experts

Climate experts and government officials have said that India- Bangladesh cooperation in flood water management and forecast should be strengthened to minimize the damages caused by the calamities common to both the countries.

They made this comment amid the current calamities in Eastern and Northern part of Bangladesh where people are grappling with their sufferings and damages. Across the border, Indian people residing upstream adjoining areas of Bangladesh territory are also experiencing the similar problems

Md Mizanur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources said on Monday that, already, they have cooperation with regards to flood water management and forecast between India and Bangladesh.

"But I think we should strengthen this issue more effectively as the catastrophic situation is getting worse," he added.

Elaborating the issue more profoundly, he also noted that 92 per cent of water flows comes from the outside the country and focusing on this reality we need multiple cooperation and dialogues both nationally and regionally.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's suggestions, he also noted that they received suggestions that emphasised the need to focus this flood water management issue on basin basis.

"We have mainly three basins Brahmaputra, Ganga and Megna and we have to deal with each one separately," he said while he was talking with this correspondent at his Secratariyet office on Monday.

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre's executive engineer, Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan under Water Development Board said that already they have data exchange cooperation with regards to weather forecast and flood water management with India.

"We get detailed data from time to time, for example the percentage of rain in Assam's Cherrapunji and we also update them about our data in Srimangal," he said.

However, a group of climate, ecology and diversity experts think that the government must follow the nature based solutions in each specific eco- based area instead of introducing the typical infrastructural development activities.

They noted that such nature- based solutions taking into account its ecology and biodiversity can minimize the damages of catastrophes including the current calamities in eastern and northern part of Bangladesh, which began from last Friday.

They also considered this nature- based solution is a rhythm to protect our planet and combat the impact of climate change.

Talking to the Daily Observer, these experts noted that from now on, the whole development programme should be fully redesigned considering the wellbeing of each area's ecology, biodiversity and welfare of the local people.

However, they also came to the conclusion that such development cannot be completed without support of our other partner country like India.

Bangladesh is surrounded by several bordering states of India including Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya and their infrastructure activities and weather dynamics seriously impact the ecology and geography of Bangladesh too.

"They have to be part of this development (Nature- based solutions), otherwise we will not be able to reach our expected goal," said eminent biodiversity and climate famous community-led biodiversity conservation researcher Paval Partha.

The constant coal and lime mining in these three states of India causes huge forest destruction on both parts of mountains.

The soils and sands are being erased due to lack of forests and gradually get washed away during heavy rains to the lower stream part of Bangladesh such as Netrokona.

Two issues are playing a vital role in causing such huge floods, number one is the sediments coming from upper streams (Indian states Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya) is being deposited in haors, lakes and rivers of lower stream.

Another reason is the so-called development which does not consider the uniqueness of each area's ecology.

" It means bridges, embankments, dams could be applicable, maybe, for south western part of Bangladesh, but introducing the same infrastructure in Netrokona would be harmful, because the whole ecology is connected with so many things such as the link between the trans- boundary rivers ( Surma, Kushiara), the haor, lakes and other water bodies," he said.

So we should not take any such project that would block the natural flow of the rivers and destroy the whole ecology and biodiversity as well, he added.

Unplanned development can destroy this biodiversity hotspot, forest area, wildlife, forest ecosystem, he added, so we need a comprehensive development structure by engaging India to solve the situation.

However, he also noted that there are two wettest parts that are very famous, one belongs to India ( World's Wettest area, Cherrapunji) and Srimangal ( Sylhet) should be given special focus to save its ecology, biodiversity.

"We cannot change the weather phenomenon of these areas but only we can bring a great positive change with the negotiation of Mother Nature. It's called a nature based solution.

" An action of protecting nature is very much needed because human beings are an integral part and have a harmonic relationship with Mother Nature," he said.

However, eminent water and climate expert Ainun Nishat said that the extreme precipitation causes huge floods in Sylhet and northern part of Bangladesh due to the negative impact of climate change.

Referring to the recently released report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ( IPCC) titled Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerabilities, he said that Bangladesh is among the places that will experience extreme precipitation and intolerable heat and humidity.

"It indicates that the Ganges and Brahmaputra River basins will have to face more flooding that means there is the possibility that lower lands will be submerged due to heavy rains and floods," he said.

However, referring to the current pattern of heavy rains in Sylhet and other parts of the country, he said that this untimely and sudden calamity is the sign of irregular patterns of weather which Bangladesh and other climate vulnerable countries would witness in future more.

Explaining more about the weather changing and the new pattern of weather, he said that for so long there has been concern about floods in April -May but now we can see that there is a risk of floods from June to August- September.

"So from now on, the government must take some preparations to handle such a situation," he said.

However, he gave importance to various adaptive measures but at the same time he also suggested changing the current development pattern to minimize the catastrophes.

Mentioning the development activities including roads and other infrastructure he said that all should be eco- friendly so that it would not kill and destroy human life, roads, livestock and other resources.

Professor Mashfiqus Salehin, Institute of Water and Flood Management, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, said that the rainfall in Cherrapunji and surround areas of Meghalaya usually does not last more than two - three days but this time we witness it has been raining heavily for a week in a row that is responsible for extreme floods.

Asked what steps could be taken, responding to this query he said that we need some preparation to face such a situation and also should change the current infrastructure which is truly responsible for this current catastrophe.

"Haor and other water bodies need to be prepared for flood risk throughout the year." he said.

"We know about haor where people harvest one crop and rest of the time the whole area remains underwater, this is the uniqueness of this area. So the infrastructure of the haors has to be streamlined in such a way that the ecosystem would not be hampered and those can deal with floods. I mean adopting a proper channel of water passing," he suggested.

Referring to the unique eco system of each district, he said that Sylhet is relatively high, so if water is stuck there, it can cause similar damages in the lower reaches of the country like northern part of Bangladesh too.

"Considering this phenomenon, our engineers should build roads, bridges and large infrastructures considering its own ecosystem. And also should have an adequate drainage system," he said.

