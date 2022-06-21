Study opportunity for Bangladeshi students in Canada

Some Bangladeshi students are likely to get chance of studying in six well-reputed educational institutions of Canada under its scholarship programme as the authorities of the institutions have agreed to provide scholarship for the Bangladesh students.

The announcement of providing the scholarship was given at a summit held in Dhaka at Sunday night organized by 'Global University System (GUS)' of Canada. Representatives from Canada and Bangladesh including GUS Director Natchayaa Weerawat, GUS Canada College's Senior Business Development Manager Sujan Das, Flaming College's South Asia Associate D' Sanjib Jadap, Niagara College of Toronto's Business Development Manager Walid Hasan and Bangladesh University Canada West's Country Manager Wahed Salman attended the summit.