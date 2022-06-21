Video
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022
Memorial meeting on journo Shafiqul Islam

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

A memorial meeting on late journo Shafiqul Islam Yunus was held at Bangladesh Press Council in the capital on Monday.
Poet Nurul Huda, Director General of Bangla Academy addressed the function as special guest while and Bangladesh Press Council member Mozaffar Ahmed Paltu presided over.
"Shafiqul Islam Yunus, editor and publisher of the Daily Dhaka played a unique role in the development of newspapers and protect journalist rights in Bangladesh", said Nurul Huda.
The journalist's name is associated with every step of modernization of media in Bangladesh, he added.
Mozaffar Hossain Paltu and Sheikh Manjur Bari Manju have been elected as President and Joint General Secretary respectively of Bangladesh Press Council at the memorial meeting.


