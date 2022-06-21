

Memorial meeting on journo Shafiqul Islam

Poet Nurul Huda, Director General of Bangla Academy addressed the function as special guest while and Bangladesh Press Council member Mozaffar Ahmed Paltu presided over.

"Shafiqul Islam Yunus, editor and publisher of the Daily Dhaka played a unique role in the development of newspapers and protect journalist rights in Bangladesh", said Nurul Huda.

The journalist's name is associated with every step of modernization of media in Bangladesh, he added.

Mozaffar Hossain Paltu and Sheikh Manjur Bari Manju have been elected as President and Joint General Secretary respectively of Bangladesh Press Council at the memorial meeting.











