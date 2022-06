Eid journey with advance train tickets begins July 1

Eid journey with advance train tickets will begin on July 1 as people are leaving Dhaka to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones. The return ticket for Eid will be on sale from July 7.

A meeting, regarding the sale of advance train tickets, was held at Rail Bhaban in the capital on July 14.

According to sources, train tickets for July 5 will be sold on July 1, tickets for July 6 will be sold on July 2, tickets for July 7 will be sold for July 3, tickets for July 8 will be sold for July 4 and tickets for July 9 will be sold for July 5.

On the other hand, return tickets for July 11 will be sold on July 7, tickets for July 12 will be sold on July 8, tickets for July 13 will be sold on July 9 and tickets for July 14 and 15 will be sold on July 11.