30 hurt in Narsingdi clash

NARSINGDI, June 20: At least 30 people were injured in a clash between two groups over previous enmity at Nalbata village in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi early Monday, said police.

The clash broke around 6:30am between the supporters of former Amirganj union parishad member Alauddin and the supporters of former member Gulzar followingenmity over establishing dominance in the village, said Gobinda Sarkar, officer-in-charge (OC) (Investigation) of Raipura police station.

The two rival groups opened fire on each other during the clash, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals including Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar Health Complex and Bancharampur Health Complex. -UNB









