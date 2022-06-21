Display of tobacco products in POS should be banned: BGBA

Although the existing 'Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products (Control) Act 2005' prohibits the advertisement and promotion of tobacco products, there is no specific prohibition on the display of tobacco products at the point of sales (POS).

And in this opportunity, the tobacco companies are promoting and disseminating the products through exhibitions at the point of sales. And for this, the leaders of the Bangladesh Grocery Business Association (BGBA) want an amendment to the current law. The speakers made the demand at a joint exchange meeting of Dhaka Ahsania Mission with Bangladesh Grocery Business Association at Motijheel in the capital on Sunday, 19 June 2022.

The meeting was chaired by Alhaj Md. Abul Hossain, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Grocery Business Association.

BGBA General Secretary Md. Alamgir Hossain Khan, Director Md. Maqsud Alam, Md. Saiful Islam, Consultant Sanat Biswas, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Bangladesh Grants Manager Abdus Salam Mia, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector Deputy Director Md. Mukhlesur Rahman, Tobacco Control Project Coordinator Md. Shariful Islam, Media Manager Rezaur Rahman Rizvi, Program Officer Audut Rahman Imon and Sharmin Akhter Rini were attend the meeting.

Md. Shariful Islam, Coordinator, Tobacco Control Project, presented the keynote address at the meeting. The main article highlights how the tobacco company is attracting young people to tobacco products through its display of its.

In his welcome address, Md. Mukhlesur Rahman said that the use of tobacco products increases the health risks for the people. Children and youths are attracted when tobacco products are displayed in the outlets. Therefore, I believe that the use of tobacco will be greatly reduced if the display of tobacco products in the sales outlets and the sale of single-stick cigarettes or bidis is banned. And for this, I am also demanding the necessary amendment of the law.

Md. Alamgir Hossain Khan said that the use of tobacco products increases the health risks for the people. Children and youths are attracted when tobacco products are displayed in the outlets. I believe that the sale and use of tobacco will be greatly reduced if the display of tobacco products is banned in the sales outlets. Therefore, my earnest appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister is to amend the law and ban the display of tobacco products in the sales outlets.









