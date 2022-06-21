

Tackling inflation seems impossible



According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) last month's sharp rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was more than 1 percentage point higher than in April, when it stood at 6.29 per cent.



The million dollar questions, however, is inflation in Bangladesh rising mainly because of accelerated costs for commodities worldwide, amid lingering supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war? Or are there other reasons? And why is it seemingly turning impossible for the government to keep inflation under control?



What many of us are unaware of the dire consequences of regular price hike is that it is hurting rural households more compared to urban consumers.



General inflation in rural areas shot up to an alarming 7.94 per cent from 6.59 per cent in April, while food inflation accelerated to 8.84 per cent compared to 6.64 per cent a month ago. Moreover, adjustment of fuel prices in last November and edible oil prices this year, in line with international rates and depreciation of the local currency have also contributed to the higher price pressure.



If we reflect back and sharply observe, consumer prices have risen substantially since pre-pandemic times and the pandemic had only worsened it.



We agree to the fact that Inflation in many countries has been brewing for quite some time because of production disruptions and supply chain issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The global demand has also increased.



However, under current circumstances it is more important to focus on inflation management instead of GDP growth. The government has reportedly set a 5.6 per cent inflation target for FY23, starting on July 1, even though a number of local economists and even the International Monetary Fund are expecting the price pressure to persist for a longer period.



Given the world's volatile situation, inflation is not likely to leave us any time soon, but at the same time the government needs to introduce effective coping strategies - so to ensure it doesn't go out of control.



The size of our market dictates that it cannot be controlled by enacting laws alone. It has to be realized through enforcement. When people are suffering to the extent that they have been - controlling price of daily essentials should have been the government's number one priority.



And since law enforcement is missing, dubious trade syndicates have now become the ultimate beneficiaries of mounting inflation in the country.



Strict monitoring, better statistics and jawboning can surely prevent abnormal growth of inflation in the country.



In conclusion, the pandemic has manifestly added a number of 'New normal' to our lives; we don't expect regular price hikes to be another 'New normal' added to the list of our existing miseries.

