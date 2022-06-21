Video
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022
Letter To the Editor

Risks of noise pollution

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Dhaka is on world's one of the most terrible queue of Traffic, citizen's stand still on roads by hours, pure water crisis, dust problem, waste management, air pollution, and noise pollution are mostly suffers people. Dhaka is now full of many problems but no solution. With these problems sound pollution is seriously affecting on city life. Day by day this problem is increasing.

Nowadays, in the villages and towns there is a loud noise in the big sound box. It causes ones irritation but who cares that. The music is going on with a high volume. But when there was no mechanism, noise pollution levels were not high.

Due to noise pollution, there may born a sick generation in future, Experts says. The next generation may born sick as a result of continuous noise pollution. A study on sound pollution shows that almost many critical diseases are caused by noise pollution. So, two things consciousness and law can solve the problem and our next generation may get a chance to live healthy.
Alok Acharja
Teacher and freelance writer



