Four murdered in four districts

Four people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Narayanganj, Gopalganj, Barishal and Rajshahi, in recent times.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: An elderly man, who was stabbed by robbers in Rupganj Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday morning.

Deceased Rafiqul Islam Khan, 70, was a resident of Balia area in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Rupali Begum said she along with her husband was alone in the house on Sunday night.

At that time, a group of five robbers entered the house. As Rafiqul Islam protested them, they stabbed him and looted the valuables, leaving the elderly man criticially injured.

Injured Rafiqul Islam was, later, taken to the DMCH.

He succumbed to his injuries there at around 6am on Monday on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the body and kept it to the DMCH morgue.

DMCH Police Camp In-Charge Inspector Md Bacchu Mia confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A man was hacked to death allegedly by his wife in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Farid Sheikh, 40, son of Yaar Ali Sheikh, a resident of Dhorar Village under Kushla Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Farid had been working as a chef at a hotel in Dhaka for long. His wife Mukta Begum, 35, got involved in several extramarital affairs getting the chances of being alone.

The couple often had altercations over the issue.

However, locals hard the scream of Farid Sheikh on Sunday night, and rushed there.

They, later, rescued injured Farid Sheikh and took him to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the chef to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Farid Sheikh succumbed to his injuries at the KMCH while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's wife went into hiding soon after the incident.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Md Jillur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

BARISHAL: A housewife was beaten to death by her husband for dowry in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Boro Kosba Village of the upazila in the morning.

Deceased Swarna Akhter, 20, was the wife of garments trader Masum Khan, a resident of the area. She was the daughter of Shipon Sarder of Boro Kosba.

The deceased's father said Swarna got married with Masum Khan, 25, son of Jalal Khan of the area, about two years back.

Masum had been pressuring on Swarna to bring Tk 1 lakh from her parents since the marriage.

He often tortured his wife as she refused to bring the money.

However, Masum beat up Swarna following an altercation over the matter on Sunday morning, leaving her critically injured.

Injured Swarna was, later, taken to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its different parts.

The deceased's in-laws' family members claimed that Swarna was involved in an extramarital affair. An altercation took place in between the couple over the matter. As a sequel to it, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning, they added.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A young man was allegedly killed by his lover in Kashiadanga PS area of the city on Tuesday night.

Deceased Rashidul Mandal, 24, was the son of Jahir Mandal of Poilan Village under Niamtpur PS in Naogaon District. He was a construction worker by profession and had been working in Kashiadanga since the last one and a half year.

Kashiadanga PS OC SM Masud Parvez said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested Merina Khatun, 21, daughter of Ekramul Islam Bhadu of Sayergachha area, on Wednesday noon.

Following her statement, police, later, recovered the body of Rashidul from the store room in her house.

The body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police also arrested Nesha Khatun, 22, in connection with dumping the body of Rashidul.

The arrested were produced before the court on Thursday.

OC Masud Parvez further said Merina and Rashidul had a love affair. On Tuesday night, Merina forced Rashidul to marry her. As Rashidul refused to marry her without letting his family members to know this, Merina strangled him.

Later on, she hided the body in the store room of the house with the help of her friend Nesha Khatun, the OC added.









