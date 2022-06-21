Workshop on preventing misuse of drug held in Rajbari, Rajshahi

A workshop on preventing misuse of drugs was held in two districts- Rajbari and Rajshahi, on Sunday and Monday.

RAJBARI: A workshop on a comprehensive Draft Action Plan for Drug Eradication was held at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium in the district town on Monday.

Sadar Upazila administration organized the workshop in collaboration with District Department of Narcotic control (DNC). Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mohammad Mahabur Rashaman Sheikh was present as chief guest while Rajbari Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Merzia Sultana presided over the programme.

Assistant Director of District DNC Tanvir Hasan attended the programme as key note speaker.

Sadar Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Rakibul Hasan Piyal, its Female vice-Chairman Aleya Begum, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Ummey Salma and Rajbari Sadar Police Station Inspector Eftekharul Alom, among others, were also present at the workshop.

RAJSHAHI: A workshop for the district task force committee members and designated officers related to Tobacco Control Act was held in the city on Sunday.

The district administration organized the programme in the conference room of the DC office in the city in the morning.

Rajshahi DC Abdul Jalil presided over the programme moderated by ADC Kalyan Chowdhury.

Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Division Shahana Akhter Jahan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Towhidul Arif, Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Saleh Ashraful Alam and Senior Jail Superintend Subrata Kumar Bala and RMP Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rakib, among others, were also present at the programme.











