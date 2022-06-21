Video
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondents

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Gaibandha, Brahmanbaria and Dinajpur, rencently.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug dealer along with 470 yaba tablets from Sadullapur Upazila in the district on Saturday.
The arrested person is Yakub Ali, 27, son of Jahurul Islam alias Tuku Mia, a resident of Bujruk Ruhia Village in the upazila.
RAB-13 Gaibandha Camp Media Spokesperson Flight Lieutenant Mahmud Bashir said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bujruk Ruhia area on Saturday and arrested Yakub along with the yaba tablets. Another drug dealer, named Jillur Rahman, 25, managed to flee the scene at that time after sensing the presence of RAB members.
However, legal action will be taken against the arrested, the RAB official added.
BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested two drug dealers along with three kilograms of hemp from Akhaura Upazila in the district early Saturday.
The arrested persons are: Akhter Hossain, 49, son of late Shahid Mia, a resident of Amodabad Village, and Saimon Begum, 55, wife of late Rahmat Ullah of Azampur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Azampur Railway Colony area at around 2:15am and arrested the duo along with the hemp.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Akhaura Police Station (PS), the arrested were produced before the court.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 21 bottles of phensedyl and 35 yaba tablets from Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on June 13.
The arrested is Hafizur Rahman, 30, son of Aziz Uddin of Panikata Ushahar area in Fulbari Upazila of the district.
Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of 29 BGB arrested him along with the drugs from Swarsatipur Village under Punatti Union in the upazila.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Chirirbandar PS in this      connection.


