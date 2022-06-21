Nageshwari people waiting for bridge for 22 years



The dilapidated bamboo pathway to cross the Fulkumar River at Nageshwari. photo: observer

Waiting for the bridge, they have been suffering for a long 22 years. Locals said, thousands of people of five villages and Rangalibos Abasan under Rayganj Union of the district are witnessing untold sufferings. They are using a bamboo pathway to cross the river. But it is also dilapidated and rickety.

Ex-member of Rayganj Union Uma Charan said, Rangalibos, about 2.5 kilometres away from Rayganj Bazar, is a densely populated village at the union; a Ashrayan project having about 300 day-earning people, is located beside the village along bank of the Fulkumar River; and by passing the river, most of them have to go to work places in different mills and chatals at Andharijarh Union of neighbouring Bhurungamari Upazila.

Using the bamboo pathway, children of Rangabalibos Village and of the Abasan go to Andharijarh Primary School, Secondary School and Madrasa. Earlier going to work places by working class people and schooling would remain closed in the rainy season. That is why the bamboo pathway was jointly raised by people of Rangabalibos and the Abasan 22 years back.

Later on, people of Rangalibos, Abasan and neighbouring Ratanpur, Boarder Bazar, Sapkhawa, Garir Khamar and Sonairkhamar villages got Char Dhawrarkuthi-Rangabalibos as alternative and short-cut road.

Locals like Altaf Hossain, Nazrul slam, Nurul Islam, Noor Mohammad, A. Rashid and Abbas Ali said, over 2,000 people are using the pathway every day. It turns rickety yearly, and it is repaired again and again before every rainy season.

To get rid of this trouble, they demanded a permanent bridge over the river.

Rayganj Union Chairman Arifuzzaman Mandal Dwip said, a bridge is urgent there. "I will talk with upazila engineer and try in this regard."

Upazila Engineer Wasim Atahar said, "it is also my desire that a bridge is built over the river. After a feasibility study, a proposal will be sent."











NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, June 20: People in Nageshwari Upazila of the district are facing immense sufferings due to lack of a much-expected bridge over the Fulkumar River.Waiting for the bridge, they have been suffering for a long 22 years. Locals said, thousands of people of five villages and Rangalibos Abasan under Rayganj Union of the district are witnessing untold sufferings. They are using a bamboo pathway to cross the river. But it is also dilapidated and rickety.Ex-member of Rayganj Union Uma Charan said, Rangalibos, about 2.5 kilometres away from Rayganj Bazar, is a densely populated village at the union; a Ashrayan project having about 300 day-earning people, is located beside the village along bank of the Fulkumar River; and by passing the river, most of them have to go to work places in different mills and chatals at Andharijarh Union of neighbouring Bhurungamari Upazila.Using the bamboo pathway, children of Rangabalibos Village and of the Abasan go to Andharijarh Primary School, Secondary School and Madrasa. Earlier going to work places by working class people and schooling would remain closed in the rainy season. That is why the bamboo pathway was jointly raised by people of Rangabalibos and the Abasan 22 years back.Later on, people of Rangalibos, Abasan and neighbouring Ratanpur, Boarder Bazar, Sapkhawa, Garir Khamar and Sonairkhamar villages got Char Dhawrarkuthi-Rangabalibos as alternative and short-cut road.Locals like Altaf Hossain, Nazrul slam, Nurul Islam, Noor Mohammad, A. Rashid and Abbas Ali said, over 2,000 people are using the pathway every day. It turns rickety yearly, and it is repaired again and again before every rainy season.To get rid of this trouble, they demanded a permanent bridge over the river.Rayganj Union Chairman Arifuzzaman Mandal Dwip said, a bridge is urgent there. "I will talk with upazila engineer and try in this regard."Upazila Engineer Wasim Atahar said, "it is also my desire that a bridge is built over the river. After a feasibility study, a proposal will be sent."