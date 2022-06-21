Four killed, four injured in separate road mishaps

Four people including a woman have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Narayanganj, Gopalganj, Laxmipur and Noakhali, in two days.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Karimullah, son of Sultan Mia, a resident of Purbakaladi area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said cement-laden truck hit Karimullah in front of Master Filling Station on the Gazipur-Modanpur Asian Highway under Kanchan Municipality at around 10am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck and arrested its driver Arif and his assistant Al Amin from the scene.

Earlier, a man was killed in another road accident in Tarabo Municipality of the upazila early Monday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit the man in front of Darpan Garments at Borpa on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway under Tarabo Municipality at early hours, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhulta Highway Police Camp TI Faruque confirmed the incidents, adding that filing of separate cases with Rupganj Police Station (PS) is underway in these connections.

GOPALGANJ: A young woman was killed in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 19, could not be known immediately.

Kashiani's Bhatiapara Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Abu Nayeem Mohammad Mofazzel Haque said an unidentified vehicle hit the woman in Bhulbaria area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the morning, leaving her dead on the spot.

Locals spotted the body lying on the road at around 8:15 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased, the police offial added.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: An expatriate from Kamalnagar Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Maksudu Rahman, 33, son of Shamsuddin Bepari of Char Falkon area in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Maksudur Rahman along with his colleagues was going to his work place in the evening riding by a taxi.

On the way, a road accident took place in Nazran area, which left Maksudur dead on the spot.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Four people were injured in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Chandraganj Highway PS OC Mridul Kanti Kuri said a fish-laden pickup van was heading to Chowmuhani Fish Market from Cumilla in the morning.

The pickup van hit a truck from behind after losing its control over the steering at one stage, which left the pickup van driver Rahim, his assistant Abdullah and two pedestrians seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Begumganj Upazila Health Complex.

