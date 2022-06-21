50 detained on different charges in Rajshahi, Noakhali

A total of 50 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Noakhali, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 41 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 15 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, three were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 26 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested nine members of an inter-district auto-rickshaw thieves' gang from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

They were arrested different areas including Karimpur and Ganipur under Chowmuhani Municipality at night.

The arrested persons are: Md Moeen, 32, Md Faruque, 26, Md Sohel, 39, Md Polash, 36, Solaiman Bhuttu, 40, Md Kamrul Hossain Tipu, 26, Md Shahadat Hossain Ripon, 45, Md Ahsanuzzaman Foisal, 25, and Md A Arshad, 29. They are residents of Ward No. 4 under Chowmuhani Municipality.

RAB-11, CPC-3, Noakhali Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police Khandaker Md Shamim Hossain said an auto-rickshaw was theft from Chowmuhani Bazar on June 13.

Owner of the auto-rickshaw Gias Uddin, 40, lodged a case with Begumganj Police Station (PS).

Following this, a team of the elite force arrested them from different areas on Sunday night after conducting separate drives in Chowmuhani Municipality.

RAB members also recovered four stolen auto-rickshaws from their possession.

