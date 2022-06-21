

Scanning Electron Microscope at Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering











Scanning Electron Microscope at Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Department in Noakhali Science and Technology University was inaugurated on Monday. NSTU VC Professor Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam inaugurated the SEM as chief guest. Chairman of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Department Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur presided over the programme. Deputy VC of NSTU Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki and Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Faruque Uddin were also present at that time. photo: observer