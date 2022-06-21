Ethnic students get bicycles at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, June 20: Bicycles and scholarships were provided to students of small ethnic groups in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday morning under 'living standard development project'.

Gafargaon Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abidur Rahman handed over these among the ethnic students in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad.

According to the upazila administration, 70 students of the upazila were given scholarships and ethnic students were given bicycles.

Government is working for the development of women and children, said Gafargaon UNO Abidur Rahman at the programme.













