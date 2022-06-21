Lightning strike kills three in Noakhali, Cox’s Bazar

Three people have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Cox's Bazar, on Sunday.

NOAKHALI: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Abul Kalam Kalu, 21, son of Belal Hossain, a resident of Charmajid Village under Purba Charbata Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Kalu was fishing in the Meghna River adjacent to Dobar Char in the upazila in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Hatiya Police Station Amir Hossain confirmed the incident.

COX'S BAZAR: Two persons were killed by lightning strike in Kutubdia Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Imtiaj, 25, son of Zaker Ulla, a resident of Uttar Chullarpara area, and Karim, 35, son of Saber Ahmed, a resident of Dhurung Kancha Village under Dakshin Dhurung Union in the upazila.

Local sources said some fishermen had been repairing fishing trawlers on the beach since the morning. At that time, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving two fishermen critically injured.

Later, they were rescued and rushed to Kutubdia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Physician of Kutubdia Upazila Health Complex Dr Nesar Ahmed confirmed the incident.











