Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills three in Noakhali, Cox’s Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Our Correspondents

Three people have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Cox's Bazar, on Sunday.
NOAKHALI: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Abul Kalam Kalu, 21, son of Belal Hossain, a resident of Charmajid Village under Purba Charbata Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Kalu was fishing in the Meghna River adjacent to Dobar Char in the upazila in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Hatiya Police Station Amir Hossain confirmed the incident.
COX'S BAZAR: Two persons were killed by lightning strike in Kutubdia Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Imtiaj, 25, son of Zaker Ulla, a resident of Uttar Chullarpara area, and Karim, 35, son of Saber Ahmed, a resident of Dhurung Kancha Village under Dakshin Dhurung Union in the upazila.
Local sources said some fishermen had been repairing fishing trawlers on the beach since the morning. At that time, thunderbolt struck on them, leaving two fishermen critically injured.
Later, they were rescued and rushed to Kutubdia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Physician of Kutubdia Upazila Health Complex Dr Nesar Ahmed confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A workshop on preventing misuse of drug going on at Rajbari Sadar
Four murdered in four districts
Workshop on preventing misuse of drug held in Rajbari, Rajshahi
Four nabbed with drugs in three districts
Nageshwari people waiting for bridge for 22 years
Four killed, four injured in separate road mishaps
50 detained on different charges in Rajshahi, Noakhali
Scanning Electron Microscope at Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering


Latest News
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar
12 held following clashes over Prophet remarks in Bagerhat, 20 injured
Ukrainian court bans pro-Russian oligarch’s political party
Eminent diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away
Shoriful included in Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test against West Indies
BNP doesn’t stay with people during disaster: Hasan
PM likely to visit India in September
PM sends gifts to triplet babies-Swapno, Padma, Setu
At least 13 killed in northern Syria bus attack
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns
Atheists there ... and atheists here
Macron loses absolute majority in parliament
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak
Is the Gambia versus Myanmar Case really inadmissible?  
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Padma Bridge comes as blessings to help the flood-hit: PM
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft