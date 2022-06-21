Five drown in four districts

Five people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Jamalpur, Netrakona, Barguna and Kurigram, on Sunday and Monday.

JAMALPUR: A minor girl died after being swept away in the flood water in Islampur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arifa, 8, daughter of Alam Mia, a resident of Pashchim Bamna Ghonapara Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that low-lying areas of the upazila have been flooded in the last few days. Water entered some of the house yards. Arifa went missing in that water.

Later, her body was recovered.

The baby girl died while playing in the water, said a local school teacher.

NETRAKONA: Two people drowned in the flood water in separate incidents in the district in three days.

A farmer drowned in the flood water in Mohanganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam Munshi, 51, son of Hazi Kalachan Akanda, a resident of Ramjibonpur Village under Somaj Sahilder Union in the upazila.

Somaj Sahilder Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Aminul Islam Khan Sohel said Aminul was going to cut grass for his cattle in a haor in the area in the afternoon riding by a boat. At one stage, the boat capsized in the haor due to onrush of flood water. He then fell into the water body from the boat and went missing there.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the haor, the UP chairman added.

The body was, however, handed over to the deceased's family members as no complaint was received from them.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohanganj Police Station (PS) Md Rashedul Hasan confirmed the incident.

Earlier, another farmer drowned in the flood water in Durgapur of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Akkas Ali, 27, a resident of Doshal Village under Durgapur Municipality in the district.

BARGUNA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Taltali Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tamim, 2, son of Sagir Mridha, a resident of Momesepara Village under Barbagi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tamim went visit his grandparents' house in the area on Sunday.

He fell down in a pond next to his grandmother's house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Taltali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man drowned in the Shankosh River in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Azad Hossain, 40, son of late Abul Hossain, a resident of Shovarkuti Village under Kedar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Azad drowned in the Sankosh River at noon while he was trying to cross the river by swimming.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the river in the afternoon.

Kochakata PS OC Jahedul Islam confirmed the incident.











