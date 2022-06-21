Schoolgirl ‘kills self’ in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, June 20: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Parul Akter Mitu, 15, daughter of Nasir Uddin, a resident of Maddak Satiadi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Parul hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room at noon while there was no one at home.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Police said the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Pakundia Police Station Md Sarwar Jahan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.









