Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia stepping up attacks, Ukraine says, ahead of EU decision

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

KYIV, June 20: Russian forces have stepped up their shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, Kyiv said Monday, after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned to expect greater hostilities ahead of a historic EU decision on Ukraine's bid for candidate status.
Nearly four months after Russia launched a bloody invasion of his country, Zelensky said in his evening address on Sunday there had been "few such fateful decisions for Ukraine" as the one it expects from the European Union this week.
"Obviously, we expect Russia to intensify hostile activity this week ... We are preparing. We are ready," he said.
Leaders of the EU's 27 member states will discuss at a summit on Thursday and Friday whether to add Ukraine to the list of countries vying for membership.
EU foreign ministers gathering in Luxembourg kicked off the week urging Moscow to stop blocking the export of vitally needed grain from Ukraine, a top global supplier.
"One cannot imagine that millions of tonnes of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger. This is a real war crime," the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.
Moscow has denied responsibility for the food crisis, and blames Western sanctions for the disrupted deliveries that have pushed up cereal prices and fanned fears of famines in vulnerable regions. On the ground, Russia appeared to be making some battlefield advances in the east.
In its daily update on Monday, Ukraine's presidency reported heavier Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region in the northeast.
In the Donetsk region, the intensity of the attacks "is growing along the entire frontline" it said, leaving at least one person dead and injuring seven people, including a child.
Fighting also continued in the key industrial city of Severodonetsk in the east, with Ukraine saying it had lost control of the adjacent village of Metyolkine.
"Unfortunately, we do not control Metyolkine anymore. And the enemy continues to build up its reserves," the Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media.
Moscow's forces have for weeks been battling to seize the eastern Donbas region, after being repelled from other parts of the country following their February invasion.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia stepping up attacks, Ukraine says, ahead of EU decision
Damaged railway carriages are seen deposited a few hundred metres away
Macron seeks to salvage a functioning government
Belgium returns Lumumba tooth to family after 60 yrs
Many reforms may seem unpleasant, but will take us to new milestones: Modi
India calls off hundreds of trains as more protests loom over recruitment
IMF delegation arrives in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as fuel runs out
Attack on Afghan market kills and wounds ‘scores’: UN


Latest News
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Flood situation deteriorates in Moulvibazar
12 held following clashes over Prophet remarks in Bagerhat, 20 injured
Ukrainian court bans pro-Russian oligarch’s political party
Eminent diplomat Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away
Shoriful included in Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test against West Indies
BNP doesn’t stay with people during disaster: Hasan
PM likely to visit India in September
PM sends gifts to triplet babies-Swapno, Padma, Setu
At least 13 killed in northern Syria bus attack
Most Read News
Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns
Atheists there ... and atheists here
Macron loses absolute majority in parliament
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize to help Ukrainian children
Members of RAB arrest ex-HuJI member Sheikh Md Enamul Haque
Army members rescue 21 Dhaka University students from Chhatak
Is the Gambia versus Myanmar Case really inadmissible?  
Britain's biggest rail strike in over 3 decades
Padma Bridge comes as blessings to help the flood-hit: PM
Ensure 2pc of GDP for climate financing, civil society demand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft