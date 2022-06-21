

Damaged railway carriages are seen deposited a few hundred metres away from the site of a train accident near Burgrain, north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, on June 20, about two weeks after the train derailment that cost five lives. German police had announced on June 7 that they had opened an investigation on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide against three railway employees following the train derailment. After about two weeks, the railway line has now been cleared, but is not yet passable. The crash killed four adult women -- two Germans and two Ukrainians -- as well as a German teenager. photo : AFP