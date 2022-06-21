Video
Macron seeks to salvage a functioning government

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

PARIS, June 20: French President Emmanuel Macron faced the prospect on Monday of having to seek support from parliamentary rivals in order to salvage his economic reform agenda, after voters punished his centrist alliance in a legislative election.
While Macron's "Ensemble" grouping secured the largest number of lawmakers in the 577-seat National Assembly, it fell short of an absolute majority in a vote on Sunday that saw a leftwing alliance and the far-right perform strongly.
Final figures showed Macron's centrist camp got 245 seats - well below the 289 needed to control parliament.
The vote was a painful setback for Macron, 44, who was re-elected in April. In his second and final term, he wants to deepen European Union integration, raise the retirement age and inject new life into France's nuclear industry.
There is no script in France for how things will unfold.
Macron's options include forming a ruling coalition or presiding over a minority government that has to enter into negotiations with opponents on a bill-by-bill basis. If no agreement can be found, the euro zone's second biggest economy is likely to face political paralysis.
"Things are going to be complicated. We will try to bring others on board with us, especially to convince the few moderates in parliament to follow us," government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire told France Inter radio.    -REUTERS


