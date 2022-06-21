Video
Tuesday, 21 June, 2022
Foreign News

Many reforms may seem unpleasant, but will take us to new milestones: Modi

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said many decisions and reforms may seem unpleasant but the entire country will experience the benefits of it.
"Many decisions, many reforms, in the present may seem unpleasant. But over time, the entire country experiences the benefits of it. The path of reforms will take us to new milestones," the prime minister said during a public address in Bengaluru.
The prime minister didn't name the protests which continue across the country against Agnipath, the recruitment scheme for the armed forces. The Centre has made it clear that the scheme will not be rolled back.
"Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the armed forces young. It is a question of protecting the country," Lt General Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs, said yesterday.
The Centre has announced several measures to address the concerns of the 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces. Several ministries and the BJP-ruled states have announced reservations in various government jobs.
On the issue of arson during protests, the defence ministry said those involved in violence would not be recruited. "There is no space for indiscipline in the armed forces. There is no space for arson and violence. All those who want to become part of the armed forces under the 'Agnipath' scheme will have to give a certificate that they were not part of any arson," Lt General Puri said.    -NDTV


