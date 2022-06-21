Video
Attack on Afghan market kills and wounds ‘scores’: UN

Published : Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

KABUL, June 20: The U.N. mission to Afghanistan reported scores of people were killed and wounded in an attack on a busy market in eastern Nangarhar province on Monday, although Taliban officials said they could only confirm 10 people had been wounded.
"UNAMA condemns this morning's attack in a crowded bazaar in Nangarhar province which killed and wounded scores of civilians, among them some children," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on its Twitter account.
"Continuing attacks targeting civilians across Afghanistan must cease immediately."
Quriashi Badloun, the Taliban administration's head of media and information for Nangarhar, confirmed a blast had taken place but said the target wasn't clear.
"We confirm 10 injuries, we are not confirming deaths," Badloun said.
Since taking power in August, the Taliban say they have increased security in Afghanistan and removed the country from militant threats, although international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.
The Islamic State militant group has claimed some attacks in recent months.
Deadly blasts have taken place in the country each day since Friday, including one at a Sikh temple in the capital Kabul, sparking international concerns international concerns over a recent spate of violence in Afghanistan.    -REUTERS


